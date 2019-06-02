After over five hours of action, the Swiss veteran, who has been plagued by injuries over the last couple of years, triumphed 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 in a match which neither player deserved to lose.

Wawrinka saw off Dimitrov in the last round via three tiebreakers and the practice saw him in good stead in the opening set as he clinched another 8-6 after a tight set.

After the first set produced a solitary break point, the match became much more open in the second, with Tsitsipas winning three games on Wawrinka's serve and eventually taking it 7-5.

An epic game at the start of the fourth saw Tsitsipas take advantage of his second opportunity to break and although Wawrinka soon levelled it up, his serve was broken once more to hand the Greek the set.

Serving at 6-7, the pressure finally told for Tsitsipas. A couple of unforced errors brought two match points. The first was saved but incredibly the young Greek misjudged the flight of a Wawrinka backhand, leaving it only for it to catch the outside of the line and give the veteran a brilliant win.

Wawrinka will play Roger Federer in a repeat of the 2015 quarter-final, which he sensationally won against his compatriot en route to the title.

