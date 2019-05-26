LIVE

Janko Tipsarevic - Grigor Dimitrov

Roland-Garros men - 26 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Janko Tipsarevic and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Janko Tipsarevic vs Grigor Dimitrov. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.