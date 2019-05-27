Watch this match live nowWatch tennis replays now
27/05/19 - Court 7
S. StakhovskySergiy Stakhovsky
11:00
G. SimonGilles Simon
Roland-Garros men • 1st Round
Sergiy Stakhovsky - Gilles Simon
Roland-Garros men - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Sergiy Stakhovsky and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sergiy Stakhovsky vs Gilles Simon. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
