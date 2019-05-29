29/05/19 - Stade Roland Garros
S. TsitsipasStefanos Tsitsipas
H. DellienHugo Dellien
Roland-Garros men • 2nd Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas - Hugo Dellien
Roland-Garros men - 29 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hugo Dellien live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 29 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Dellien. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
