Roger Federer heads a thrilling day’s play at the French Open and he will be targeting a spot in the final. Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem who were in quarter-final action on Thursday should recover quickly while Johanna Konta finds herself in unchartered territory as the women’s tournament reaches the closing stages.

FRIDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

Order of play on the main showcourts on the 12th day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 1150 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding)

Roger Federer (3) (SWITZERLAND) vs Rafael Nadal (2) (SPAIN)

Novak Djokovic (1) (SERBIA) VS Dominic Thiem (4) (AUSTRIA)

Ashleigh Barty (8) (AUSTRALIA) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Johanna Konta (26) (BRITAIN) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZECH REPUBLIC)

MATCH OF THE DAY

Undoubtedly, this will be Roger Federer’s gladiatorial match against Rafael Nadal. The pair have one of the most storied rivalries in the history of tennis and faced each other 38 times during their career.

Federer has had some bruising experiences against the decorated Spaniard on clay and has lost in four Roland Garros finals to the man from Majorca.

But the Swiss legend has enjoyed a terrific run over the past fortnight and he hasn’t been troubled yet, dropping just one set against compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the last eight.

There were concerns over Nadal prior to the French Open, but those have quickly dissipated and there is a reason why he’s the undisputed ‘King of Clay’.

So grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy some high octane action between two of the game’s greatest players. Nadal should win, but expect Federer to have his moments.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Johanna Konta (26) (GBR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZECH REPUBLIC)

Johana Konta has defied all expectations in her run to the final four and has become the first British woman to achieve that feat since Jo Durie.

Konta has played some of the best tennis of her career at Roland Garros. She is striking the ball beautifully and against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, was near faultess from start to finish.

Vondrusova has already upset the form guide by taking out Anastasija Sevastova in the last 16 and PetraMartić in the last eight. She is yet to drop a set.

While the nation is backing Konta, it would certainly be a big surprise if the British number one did not advance to the final on Saturday.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU