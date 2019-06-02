French Open order of play on Monday

French Open order of play on Monday
By Reuters

56 minutes agoUpdated 54 minutes ago

June 2 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Sofia Kenin (U.S. v 8-Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 14-Gael Monfils (France)

3-Simona Halep (Romania) v Iga Swiatek (Poland)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 14-Madison Keys (U.S.)

9-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

10-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 8-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina)

Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Aliona Bolsova (Spain) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

0Read and react
0Read and react