French Open order of play on Monday
June 2 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
Sofia Kenin (U.S. v 8-Ashleigh Barty (Australia)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 14-Gael Monfils (France)
3-Simona Halep (Romania) v Iga Swiatek (Poland)
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 14-Madison Keys (U.S.)
9-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
10-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 8-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina)
Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Aliona Bolsova (Spain) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react