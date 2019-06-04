French Open order of play on Wednesday
June 4 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the 11th day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 1200 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
3-Simona Halep (Romania) v Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
14-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 8-Ashleigh Barty (Australia)
4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 10-Karen Khachanov (Russia) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Radnedge)
