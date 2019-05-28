WATCH FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

WEDNESDAY HIGHLIGHTS

7-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)

Oscar Otte (Germany) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 11-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

Johanna Konta (GBR) [26] vs [WC] Lauren Davis (USA)

MATCH OF THE DAY

Not to long ago, this match would have been a key contest in the latter stages of a Grand Slam. Instead, it falls on day four in the second round of the French Open. The duo met four years ago in the French Open last eight with Tsonga coming through in five sets.

Nishikori is up 5-3 in the career head-to-heads, but Tsonga also won their previous meeting in the last 16 of the Paris Masters three years ago. Nishikori will be favourite, but Tsonga has a vociferous home crowd behind him.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

It is astonishing to think the former world number three Dimitrov - once nicknamed 'Baby Fed' due to his striking resemblance to the style of the Swiss champion - has dropped to 46 in the world. As a result of his loss of form, Dimitrov, still only 28, comes into this event unranked meaning he must face the 11th seed Marin Cilic in the round of 64.

Cilic will probably fancy himself to prevail, but a Dimitrov win would hardly be ridiculous. Dimitrov has split from coach Daniel Vallverdu, and has won only four matches since the Australian Open last 16 in January. A win over Janko Tipsarević in five sets in the first round may give him the belief he needs to reignite his faltering career.

BRITWATCH

Johanna Konta will aim for her only her second win at Roland Garros when she faces American Lauren Davis in the final match of the day on Court 1. The pair have met once before on clay with Davis thumping the British player 6-1 6-0 in the last 32 of tournament in Florida, but that was seven years ago.

The world number 111 Davis should push Konta, but expect the British player to prevail after showing signs in losing the Italian Open final to Karolina Pliskova that she can compete on the surface.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

7-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain)

7-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)

Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) v 4-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Kateryna Kozlova (Ukraine) v 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Yannick Maden (Germany) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

31-Petra Martic (Croatia) v Kristina Mladenovic (France)

Benoit Paire (France) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Hugo Dellien (Bolivia)

Kristina Kucova (Slovakia) v 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 11-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

15-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Laura Siegemund (Germany)

COURT 1

Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) [19] vs Johanna Larsson (SWE)

Richard Gasquet (FRA) vs Juan Ignacio Londero

[24] Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) vs Cristian Garin

COURT 14

Elise Mertens (BEL) [20] vs [WC] Diane Parry (FRA)

[27] David Goffin (BEL) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

[WC] Nicolas Mahut (FRA) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

COURT 7

[19] Guido Pella vs [WC] Corentin Moutet

Mandy Minella (LUX) vs Anastasija Sevastova LAT) [12]

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (SPN)

COURT 6