Tennis

French Open tennis - Naomi Osaka takes to social media after withdrawal: 'Thank you for all the love'

French Open tennis - Naomi Osaka takes to social media after her withdrawal: 'Thank you for all the love'. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:01:13, Yesterday at 11:53