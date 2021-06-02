Tennis

French Open tennis - Novak Djokovic 'respects Naomi Osaka fully' after withdrawal - 'I hope she recovers'

French Open tennis - Novak Djokovic says he 'respects Naomi Osaka fully' after her withdrawal - 'I hope she recovers'.

00:00:36, 35 minutes ago