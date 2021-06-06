Tennis

French Open tennis - Roger Federer reveals he may pull out of French Open despite win over Dominik Koepfer

It was not an easy evening for Roger Federer as he played late into the night against Dominik Koepfer and eventually won through in four gruelling sets to progress through to the fourth round at the French Open. Whilst he produced a number of memorable shots, it was a scrappy encounter for much of its duration and it took a great deal of resolve for Federer to pull through. Now, he may pull out.

00:01:36, Yesterday at 07:31