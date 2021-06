Tennis

French Open tennis - 'The lights were very bright' - Novak Djokovic on maiden night match in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic was barely troubled as he clinically disposed of Tennys Sandgren in under two hours and in straight sets, 6-2 6-4 6-2, at the 2021 French Open. The top seed won through very comfortably in the evening match on Philippe Chatrier in a ghostly quiet atmosphere in Paris. Djokovic is aiming to challenge Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros this year.

00:00:24, an hour ago