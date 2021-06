Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Vibes are different with Rafa' - Novak Djokovic on 'historic rivalry'

Novak Djokovic set-up a mouth-watering French Open semi-final against champion Rafa Nadal following a win over Matteo Berrettini. The game will be a repeat of last year's final which Nadal won in straight sets for his 13th Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

00:00:53, an hour ago