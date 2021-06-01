Tennis

French Open tennis - 'You'll never light a candle to me' - Venus Williams tells press how she deals with them

Following the withdrawal of four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka from the 2021 French Open after she was threatened with expulsion, Venus Williams has told the media how she deals with press conferences. Osaka caused a storm on the eve of the tournament when revealing she would not attend any press conferences at Roland Garros on account of mental health concerns.

00:00:20, 2 hours ago