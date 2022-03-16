All tennis Grand Slams will have 10-point tie-breaks from now on when the score reaches 6-6 in the final set.

After consulting with the WTA, ATP and the ITF, the Grand Slam Board have agreed to implement the rule change that will begin at the French Open. The main draw at Roland-Garros is set to get underway on May 22.

Ad

A statement read: “The Grand Slam Board’s decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike.

ATP Miami 'Dangerous' - Nadal explains Miami Open withdrawal AN HOUR AGO

“This trial, which has been approved by the rules of the tennis committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all Grand Slams across qualifying, men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, wheelchair and junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros.”

The trial means that once the score reaches 6-6 in the final set, the match winner will be the first player to win 10 points with an advantage of two points.

The Australian Open has had first-to-10 points tie-breaks in the final set since January 2019.

At Wimbledon, a final set 12-12 tie-break was introduced in 2019 after a 26-24 set between Kevin Anderson and John Isner at the 2018 Wimbledon semi-finals. The US Open adopted a fifth-set tie-break in 1970.

The Grand Slam board say the first-to-10 points trial will be reviewed during a full Grand Slam year before applying for a permanent rule change should it prove successful.

The rule change will also prevent a repeat of Isner's match against France's Nicolas Mahut which went to 70-68 in the final set at Wimbledon in 2010. The first round men's singles tie lasted 11 hours and five minutes.

'Maybe a chance to say goodbye' - Nadal admits he was close to retiring before Australian Open

WHO IS ON THE GRAND SLAM BOARD?

Jayne Hrdlicka, chairman and board President of Tennis Australia - Australian Open

Gilles Moretton, French Tennis Federation president - Roland-Garros

Ian Hewitt, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chairman - Wimbledon

Mike McNulty, president on the USTA board of directors - US Open

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Belgrade Djokovic joined by Thiem, Monfils for Serbia Open in April 2 HOURS AGO