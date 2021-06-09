Coco Gauff is out of the French Open after falling victim to Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-finals, losing 7-6(6) 6-3.

Gauff was playing in the first quarter-final of her career at the French Open and began brightly, winning the three opening games and earning an early break over her opponent.

The teenager appeared to be in full flow and looked to be on her way to her first Grand Slam semi-final.

But Krejcikova did well to rattle the American and stormed back to level the match. A highlight for the Czech was when she hit two aces in a row to save a break point – the fifth for Gauff so far.

Despite the fightback, Gauff had a chance to serve to win the set, but the 17-year-old appeared to lose concentration as well as momentum.

Gauff let a set point slip through her fingers and Krejcikova capitalised on some sloppy tennis to take the next two games to level the set again.

Krejcikova could sense Gauff’s nerves but she responded brilliantly in the tenth game, winning a point on the slide when it appeared Krejcikova had played a brilliant winner.

Gauff was back in fine form but again squandered two set points. Krejcikova did well to force a tie-breaker, which was as equally topsy-turvy.

Krejcikova was first to take control by breaking Gauff but then crumbled to hand her opponent her fourth and fifth set point of the match. The Czech though somehow turned it around again, winning the next four games to take the first set and turn the match on its head.

Gauff’s decline continued into the second set as Krejcikova finally took control of the match. The Czech raced four games ahead, breaking Gauff successively and producing a near flawless service game.

With the match slipping from Gauff’s hands after so many opportunities to take the first set, the frustration began to show on the court.

Gauff smashed her racquet in a fury for missing another point. The public show of anger did spark an excellent spell for Gauff as she saved three match points to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Krejcikova, however, composed herself in the final game and showed nerves of steel to see out the game and reach the semi-final. The 25-year-old will face Iga Swiatek or Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals.

"I didn't have a good start in the play season.Coming to Strasbourg I was just enjoying my games and now I'm here in the semi-finals.

I never imagined I'd be playing here on this court, especially singles.

"Already for me this is something I never dreamed of."

She added: "I was all the time down, but I said to myself just go for every ball. Just play and enjoy.

"I always like behind a little bit but then I just made it somehow. I was really playing a really great match. Also Coco, she is incredible and 17 years old. Her time is going to come."

- - -

