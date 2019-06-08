Barty became the first Australian women in 46 years to claim the title in Paris since Margaret Court in 1973.

WATCH FRENCH OPEN ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

"I played the perfect match today, it's been an incredible two weeks," said eighth seeded Queenslander Barty, who won the US Open doubles title with CoCo Vandeweghe last year.

Defeated 19-year-old Vondrousova - who had ousted British number one Jo Konta in the semi-final - ended the afternoon in tears after struggling with nerves on Philippe-Chatrier.

"I was nervous," said Barty. "I'm sure Marketa is going to be in many more Grand Slam finals. It was great to play her today.."

Barty joins 1969, 1970 and 1973 champion Court and 1971 winner Evonne Goolagong-Cawley on the list of Australian women who have lifted the trophy here in the professional era.

Barty raced to a 4-0 lead as she breezed through the opening set, taking full advantage of 19-year-old Vondrousova's early jitters.

Vondrousova, who had been hoping to become the first teenager to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Iva Majoli in 1997, offered more of a challenge in the second set, but Barty was always in control.

"Even though I didn't get the win today, I enjoyed my time here," said Vondrousova.