Halep was the final big seed to get underway but she showed little signs of rustiness during a dominant opening set.

The Romanian was at her brilliant best as she took the opener 6-2, pushing her opponent around the court with ease.

The Australian clearly shook Halep and she managed to secure the set 6-1, leading to some whispers of a shock, akin to the situation Naomi Osaka found herself in earlier in the day.

However just like the world number one Halep rallied and she was always in control during the final set to secure her progress to the next round.

She will face Magda Linette in the next round.