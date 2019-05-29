The Briton, seeded 26th fought to a 6-3 1-6 6-3 victory out on Court 1 to set up a third-round meeting with Viktoria Kuzmova, who was the benefactor of Kiki Bertens’ early retirement in their match on Wednesday.

After finally breaking her French Open duck when beating Antonia Lottner in the first round, Konta looked well set for just her second-ever win at Roland Garros when taking the first set against Davis.

Konta broke in the eighth game of the opening set, and despite squandering two set points before being forced to save a break point, she converted at the third of asking.

Davis bounced back in style, however, with the American breaking Konta twice to race to a 5-0 lead before closing it out 6-1.

In the decider, Konta broke early in a marathon second game, and did so again two games later to move 4-0 up.

At 5-0, Davis saved one match point before winning the game to avoid the bagel, and a game later Konta missed two match-point opportunities on serve before being faced to save two break points.

Davis eventually broke to trail 5-2, and Konta then found herself 0-40 down two games later when serving for the match a second time.

But Konta dug deep to save all three break points, and closed it out two points later to seal a nervy decider.