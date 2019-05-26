The Czech, who is considered one of the favourites for the title after winning Rome, was able to see off the American in just an hour and will be delighted with how she performed at the end of the first set in particular.

Brengle had the ideal preparation for the match, having beaten Karolina's twin sister Kristyna in Nuremberg last week, and she skipped into a short-lived 2-0 lead.

It was then that Pliskova turned on the style and though Brengle ended the first with a first serve percentage of over 90%, she was unable to stop the 27-year-old from firing some 20 winners past her.

Brengle had some impressive moments in the second set as well and, although she was able to break the Pliskova serve, a brutal display of power hitting put the newly-crowned world No.2 on the brink of the second round. Brengle delayed her victory by getting an unexpected break back but Pliskova wrapped it up in the next game.

"The beginning of the clay court season was not the best for me," Pliskova said after the match.

"I was missing a couple of matches, which I managed to play in Rome, so I think from there my tennis has been improving match by match. I got the title, which is always good before a Grand Slam. I hope to play good tennis here too!"

The sole area of concern for the Czech will be her serving, with her first serve percentage down at 62%, and six break points coming off her racquet.

Pliskova faces Kristina Kucova, who defeated the 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, next up.