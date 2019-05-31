The 26th seed made light work of her opponent in the first set, and the young Slovakian toiled as she tried to find her rhythm in the biggest match of her career to date.

Video - Highlights: Konta sinks Kuzmova to continue brilliant run 02:42

Konta was in no mood for sympathy and raced to a win with a ruthless performance.

"I feel pleased with the way I was able to deal with my opponent - I didn't give her an opportunity to play," Konta said after her win.

"Being able to do that from the beginning to the end is a nice feeling."

The impressive display came despite Konta suffering from a sore throat and blocked nose since Wednesday.

Having suffered from illness in her last match, Konta explained she was feeling much improved against Kuzmova.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel. It is the most human I have felt the last few days," she admitted.

The win saw her become the first British woman to reach the last 16 at the French Open since 1983. She had never won a match in the main draw at Roland Garros before this year.

Konta said she was unaware of her achievement in making the fourth round saying: "I get my attention brought to these different little milestones - it is definitely a nice pat on the back.

"It's a nice thing to hear, especially after winning a match."

Video - Konta 'proud' after historic win 01:14

It took just 54 minutes for her to seal her victory, braking her opponent five times.

She is scheduled to take on Donna Vekic, the tournament 24th seed, on Sunday.