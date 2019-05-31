The 26th seed made light work of her opponent in the first set, and the young Slovakian toiled as she tried to find her rhythm in the biggest match of her career to date.

Video - Highlights: Konta sinks Kuzmova to continue brilliant run 02:42

Konta was in no mood for sympathy and raced to a win with a ruthless performance.

The impressive performance came despite Konta suffering from a sore throat and blocked nose since Wednesday.

The win saw her become the first British woman to reach the last 16 at the French Open since 1983. She had never won a match in the main draw at Roland Garros before this year.

It took just 54 minutes for her to seal her victory, braking her opponent five times.

She is scheduled to take on Donna Vekic, the tournament 24th seed, on Sunday.