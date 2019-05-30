Halep missed three match-point opportunities before losing the second set from 5-3 up, but recovered to win 6-4 5-7 6-3 and book a match with the winner of 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko’s clash with Aleksandra Krunic.

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

In a first set littered with breaks, Halep converted three of her 10 opportunities to ultimately take it 6-4.

The Romanian had failed to serve it out in the eighth game, but managed to do so at the second time of asking.

Video - Reigning champion Halep books third round spot 02:55

The second set saw Halep look far more assured on serve, to begin with at least, and she did not offer her opponent a single break opportunity before she brought up match point on Linette's serve.

However, Linette not only saved the break point but then broke Halep when the third seed was serving for the match - but only after saving two match points.

Three match points squandered, Halep was then broken again as Linette forced a decider in stunning fashion, having won four games on the spin.

Halep managed to compose herself and break Linette in the first and third games of the third set to move 3-0 up.

The pair then traded breaks, but once more when serving for the match Halep crumbled, going down 0-40 before Linette broke to 15.

Halep bounced back immediately however to win the next game on Linette’s serve and book her spot in the third round.