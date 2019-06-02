Stephens, the beaten finalist last year needed just over an hour and a half to defeat the Spaniard 6-4, 6-3 and set up a last-eight clash with Johanna Konta.

Despite her eventual defeat, it was Muguruza who started the match stronger and she had chances to take a 3-0 lead with a double break in the first set, which Stephens saw off.

Video - 60 Second Pro: Sloane Stephens reveals tips for the topspin forehand 00:41

Muguruza tightened up her game in the second set but unforced errors cost her when she was serving at 3-4, giving Stephens the chance to serve it out.

Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, squandered her first four match points but when Muguruza sent a return into the net on the fifth, the 26-year-old’s quarter-final spot was confirmed.

"I'm trying to hit a lot more forehands. So far, so good, it's worked out well," Stephens told Eurosport after the match.

"It's always tough when you're closing out a match. Garbine is such a good competitor. She'll fight until the end. I had to make sure I stayed steady on that last game. I was pleased to get through."