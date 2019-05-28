Osaka looked a total shadow of the player who has won the last two Grand Slams and risen to the top of the world rankings as she was bageled by Schmiedlova.

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

She was suffering with a hand injury coming into the tournament and looked like she was struggling throughout.

24-year-old Schmiedlova, ranked 90 in the world, by contrast looked in total control and she was dominant in the opening set.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand during her ladies singles first round match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during Day three of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2019 in Paris, FranceGetty Images

Osaka did briefly battle back and go to 3-1 up in the second but Schmiedlova broke back twice to have the chance to serve for the match.

However she was denied as Osaka brought it back to 5-5 and then 6-6 as neither player was able to hold their serve.

Osaka then dug deep to triumph in the tie break before stepping up a gear in the final set.

Video - Highlights - Osaka battles back to beat Schmiedlova 02:57

It completes her winning run at Grand Slams to 15.

She goes through to face Victoria Azarenka in the second round with the Belarussian having knocked out former champion Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day.