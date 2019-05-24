Katie Boulter withdraws from Roland Garros but picks up £20,000 consolation prize

The 22-year-old has not played since April due to a back injury but was named in the draw after posting a video of herself doing sit-ups in a bid to prove her fitness.

Her efforts to get fit have proved to be in vain, and she will not face Donna Vekic in the first round as had been planned.

Some consolation will come from the £20,320 of prize money she will still receive for having been drawn in the first place.

After a spate of players retiring from first-round Grand Slam matches having entered the tournament while half-fit, the rules at the French Open were changed last year, allowing those who withdrew and their replacements to receive half of the £40,640 prize pot each.