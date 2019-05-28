28/05/19 - Stade Roland Garros
A. AnisimovaAmanda Anisimova
H. TanHarmony Tan
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
Amanda Anisimova - Harmony Tan
Roland-Garros women - 28 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Amanda Anisimova and Harmony Tan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 28 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
