27/05/19 - Court 10
A. SharmaAstra Sharma
10:00
S. RogersShelby Rogers
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
Astra Sharma - Shelby Rogers
Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Astra Sharma and Shelby Rogers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Astra Sharma vs Shelby Rogers. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
