Watch this match live nowWatch tennis replays now
27/05/19 - Court 13
Started
0
D. YastremskaDayana Yastremska
Starting from
11:00
0
C. SuárezCarla Suárez
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
DrawsWTA Rankings
avant-match

LIVE
Dayana Yastremska - Carla Suárez
Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Carla Suárez live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dayana Yastremska vs Carla Suárez. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment