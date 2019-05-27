LIVE

Hsieh Su-Wei - Viktorija Golubic

Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Viktorija Golubic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Su-Wei Hsieh vs Viktorija Golubic. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.