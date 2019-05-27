Watch this match live nowWatch tennis replays now
27/05/19 - Court 1
Finished
3
3
J. PegulaJessica Pegula
6
6
A. BartyAshleigh Barty
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
avant-match

Jessica Pegula - Ashleigh Barty
Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Jessica Pegula and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jessica Pegula vs Ashleigh Barty. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
