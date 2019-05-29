29/05/19 - Stade Roland Garros
M. MinellaMandy Minella
A. SevastovaAnastasija Sevastova
Roland-Garros women • 2nd Round
Mandy Minella - Anastasija Sevastova
Roland-Garros women - 29 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Mandy Minella and Anastasija Sevastova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 29 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mandy Minella vs Anastasija Sevastova. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
