27/05/19 - Court Philippe-Chatrier
S. WilliamsSerena Williams
10:00
V. DiatchenkoVitalia Diatchenko
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
Serena Williams - Vitalia Diatchenko
Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Vitalia Diatchenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Serena Williams vs Vitalia Diatchenko. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
