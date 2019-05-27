Watch this match live nowWatch tennis replays now
27/05/19 - Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Finished
5
6
7
S. CirsteaSorana Cirstea
Starting from
10:00
7
4
5
K. JuvanKaja Juvan
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
Sorana Cirstea - Kaja Juvan
Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Kaja Juvan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sorana Cirstea vs Kaja Juvan. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
