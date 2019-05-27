Watch this match live nowWatch tennis replays now
27/05/19 - Court Simonne-Mathieu
Finished
6
6
V. KužmováViktória Kužmová
4
3
A. CornetAlizé Cornet
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
Viktória Kužmová - Alizé Cornet
Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Alizé Cornet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Viktória Kužmová vs Alizé Cornet. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
