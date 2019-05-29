29/05/19 - Stade Roland Garros
V. KužmováViktória Kužmová
Starting from
10:00
K. BertensKiki Bertens
Roland-Garros women • 2nd Round
DrawsWTA Rankings
avant-match

LIVE
Viktória Kužmová - Kiki Bertens
Roland-Garros women - 29 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 29 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Viktória Kužmová vs Kiki Bertens. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment