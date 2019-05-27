Watch this match live nowWatch tennis replays now
27/05/19 - Court 8
Started
1
Y. PutintsevaYulia Putintseva
Starting from
10:00
2
R. PetersonRebecca Peterson
Roland-Garros women • 1st Round
Yulia Putintseva - Rebecca Peterson
Roland-Garros women - 27 May 2019

Roland-Garros – Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Yulia Putintseva vs Rebecca Peterson. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
