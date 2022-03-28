Mats Wilander has backed Novak Djokovic to claim a 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open in May.

Djokovic appears free to defend his Roland Garros title after France relaxed its rules surrounding Covid vaccine passports.

And Wilander thinks that if Djokovic can get three tournaments under his belt, then the Serbian will enter the second Grand Slam of the year as the favourite.

“So he's going to be well rested in his mind, in his heart,” said Wilander.

“Physically, he has been able to set up his training schedule perfectly, at least the way that he would want to.

“Of course, he would have liked to play more matches, but if he gets to three tournaments and maybe [plays] 10 to 15 matches, he goes into Roland Garros as maybe the favourite to win the tournament.”

The injury is expected to prevent him from practising for four weeks and will have serious implications on the clay season, and Wilander said that the injury adds to Djokovic’s candidacy as favourite.

“Now that Rafael Nadal is maybe not going to have the perfect preparation, Djokovic suddenly becomes the favourite," he continued.

“But he most probably needs a little bit of confidence in some of the tournaments that leads up to the French.

“But that's great news because we don't want to see the rat race end with Rafa Nadal having a fractured rib, with Roger Federer having surgeries on his body and with Djokovic not being able to play tennis because of vaccination issues when it comes to Covid-19.

“So hopefully we can get all three of them back healthy in the right state of mind. And just for one tournament, I'd like to see the three of them play again. That's going to be the biggest tournament of all time in the history of professional tennis.”

The French Open begins on May 22.

