Konta's miserable run at the Paris tournament had seen her crash out at the first hurdle in the past four years.

There were seven breaks of serve in the first set as both players struggled for rhythm, with Konta eventually pinching it.

The second set followed a different pattern, with it staying on serve until the 28-year-old broke at 5-4 to take victory on her first match point.

She will take on Lauren Davis in the second round.