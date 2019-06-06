Getty Images
Barty defeats Keys in quarter-finals
Australian Ashleigh Barty defeated Madison Keys 6-3 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the French Open.
Barty took an easy 6-3 victory in the first set over her 14th-seeded American opponent.
Watch the French Open LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
In the second set, Keys put up a little more resistance and Barty was only able to break in the seventh game.
That left her needing just two more games to progress to the semi-finals, but Keys broke her opponent for the first time in the match to level at 5-5.
Barty was in just her second Grand slam quarter-final, which may have explained her struggle to close out the match.
However, the eighth seed broke back to establish a 6-5 lead, and she regained her composure to hold her serve and claim victory.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react