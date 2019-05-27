Men's Round-up: Basilashvili upset by Londero at French Open

The Argentine pulled off the first major upset of the men's tournament when he won in straight sets.

Australia's 21 seed Alex De Minaur defeated American Bradley Klahn in three sets 6-1 6-4 6-4.

Corentin Moutet impressed the home crowd as he battled past Alexey Vatutin 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4.

American 32 seed Frances Tiafoe was dumped out by Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in a match which went to a draining five sets, losing 6-2 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-0.

Germany's Mischa Zverev fell to home favourite Richard Gasquet in straight sets, 6-3 6-4 6-3.

12th seed Daniil Medvedev fell to Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Hebert over five sets despite winning the first two sets as he lost 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5.

Day 2 results

J. Londero (Arg) def N. Basilashvili (Geo) [15] 6-4 6-1 6-3

A. De Minaur (Aus) def. B. Klahn (USA) 6-1 6-4 6-4

P. Carreno Busta (Esp) def. J. Sousa (Por) 6-3 6-1 6-2

C. Moutet (Fra) def. A. Vatutin (Rus) 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4

F. Tiafoe (USA) [32] def. F. Krajinovic (Srb) 6-2 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-0

M. Kecmanovic (Srb) def. D. Kudla (USA) 6-0 6-7(2) 5-7 6-3 6-4

R. Gasquet (Fra) def. M. Zverev (Ger) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (Rus) def. P.H. Herbert (Fra) 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5.