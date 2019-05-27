The Austrian had a tougher battle than expected, and was down 0-4 in the third-set tie-break before recovering.

Nikoloz Basiashvili was knocked out 6-4 6-1 6-3 at the French Open first round by Juan Londero.

The Argentine pulled off the first major upset of the men's tournament when he won in straight sets against the 15th seed from Georgia.

He was not the only seed to fall, though, with 12th seed Daniil Medvedev crashing out at the hands of Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Hebert over five sets - despite winning the first two sets as he lost 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5.

And another seeded player was beaten after a gruelling five sets - American 32nd seed Frances Tiafoe was dumped out by Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, 6-2 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-0.

Twentieth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada crashed out in just three sets, to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4.

It was better news for Australia's 21st seed Alex De Minaur, though, who defeated American Bradley Klahn in three sets 6-1 6-4 6-4 to secure his first win since February following a run of injury.

Stan Wawrinka - who is seeded here after struggling with injury in recent months - is into the second round after beating Serbia's Jozef Kovalik 6-1 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3.

And it was a good day for the home crowd - as well as Herbert's epic win, Corentin Moutet impressed as he battled past Alexey Vatutin 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4, and veteran Richard Gasquet enjoyed a straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-3 win against Germany's Mischa Zverev.

