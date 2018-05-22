Simona Halep: The Forehand

Belgium
Women's Final, 2015
Watch the French Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
Ekaterina Alexandrova said she was surprised by her progress in Linz after aher semi-final win over Andrea Petkovic, but was ready to face Camila Giorgi in the
Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova won a crazy WTA Linz semi-final, overcoming Germany's Andrea Petkovic 0-6 6-4 6-0.
Johanna Konta’s run in Nottingham ended at the last hurdle as she fell to Ashleigh Barty in the final.
Home favourite Johanna Konta kept her nerve through an hour's rain delay to defeat defending champion Donna Vekic and reach her second