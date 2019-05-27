Women's round-up: Bertens beats Parmentier to continue fine form on clay

The Dutchwoman lifted the title at the Mutua Madrid Open earlier in May without dropping a set, and made it to the semi-final of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome the week afterwards.

Video - Highlights: Bertens impresses in opener 02:35

Twin of one of the tournament favourites, Kristyna Pliskova was knocked out in the first round of the French Open by Lauren Davis.

The Czech player - sister of former world number one Karolina - lost in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to the American.

There was an early upset on Court 1 as Germany's Julia Goerges, seeded 18th, crashed out to Kaia Kanepi 7-5 6-1. The Estonian has reached the French Open quarter-finals twice before and looked on fine form during her straight-sets win.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty - who could be a dark horse for the title after her rise up the singles rankings this year - needed just two sets to defeat Jessica Pegula, winning 6-3 6-3.

Croatian Donna Vekic defeated Ludmilla Samsonova in two sets, 6-2 6-4, while French player Alize Cornet could not hold out in her home tournament as she lost 6-4 6-3 to Viktoria Kuzmova.

And Anastasija Sevastova, who beat Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand, will next take on Luxembourg's Mandy Minella, who vanquished Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Day 2 results