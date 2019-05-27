Getty Images
Women's round-up: Bertens beats Parmentier to continue fine form on clay
Fourth seed Kiki Bertens progressed to the second round on Court Suzanne-Lenglen with a 6-3 6-4 win against France's unseeded Pauline Parmentier.
The Dutchwoman lifted the title at the Mutua Madrid Open earlier in May without dropping a set, and made it to the semi-final of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome the week afterwards.
Twin of one of the tournament favourites, Kristyna Pliskova was knocked out in the first round of the French Open by Lauren Davis.
The Czech player - sister of former world number one Karolina - lost in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to the American.
There was an early upset on Court 1 as Germany's Julia Goerges, seeded 18th, crashed out to Kaia Kanepi 7-5 6-1. The Estonian has reached the French Open quarter-finals twice before and looked on fine form during her straight-sets win.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty - who could be a dark horse for the title after her rise up the singles rankings this year - needed just two sets to defeat Jessica Pegula, winning 6-3 6-3.
Croatian Donna Vekic defeated Ludmilla Samsonova in two sets, 6-2 6-4, while French player Alize Cornet could not hold out in her home tournament as she lost 6-4 6-3 to Viktoria Kuzmova.
And Anastasija Sevastova, who beat Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand, will next take on Luxembourg's Mandy Minella, who vanquished Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Day 2 results
- Lauren Davis (USA) def. Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 6-2 6-4
- Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) def. Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-4 6-3
- Kiki Bertens (NED) [4] def. Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 6-3 6-4
- Diane Parry (FRA) def. Vera Lapko (BLR) 6-2 6-4
- Kaia Kanepi (EST) def Julia Goerges (GER) [18] 7-5 6-1
- Johanna Konta (GBR) def. Antonia Lottner (GER) 6-4 6-4
- Jennifer Brady (USA) def Ivana Jorovic (SRB) 7-6(1) 4-6 7-5
- Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) def. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) [13] 0-6 6-3 6-3
- Ashleigh Barty (AUS) [8] def. Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-3 6-3
- Mandy Minella (LUX) def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-4 6-2
- Shuai Zhang (CHN) def. Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 6-1 6-1
- Sorana Cirstea (ROM) def. Kaja Juvan (SLO) 5-7 6-4 7-5
- Donna Vekic (CRO) def. Ludmilla Samsonova (RUS) 6-2 6-4
- Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) def. Luksika Kumkhum (THA) 6-1 6-4
- Shelby Rogers (USA) def. Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-3
- Danielle Collins (USA) def. Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-0 6-2
- Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) [28] def. Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 2-6 7-6(0) 6-0
- Zarina Diyas (KAZ) def. Audrey Albie (FRA) 6-2 6-2
- Rebecca Peterson (SWE) def. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3 7-5
- Elise Mertens (BEL) [20] def. Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-4 3-6 6-2
- Aliona Bolsova (ESP) def. Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 6-4 6-2
- Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) [30] 6-4 6-4
- Serena Williams (USA) [10] def. Vitalia Diatchenko (RUS) 2-6 6-1 6-0
- Samantha Stosur (AUS) def. Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-2 7-6(3)
- Andrea Petkovic (GER) def. Alison Riske (USA) 2-6 6-3 7-5
- Sofia Kenin (USA) def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) 6-3 5-7 6-2
- Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) [25] def. Viktoria Golubic (SUI) 6-4 3-6 6-0