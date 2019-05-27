The Czech player lost in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to the American.

French player Alize Cornet could not hold out in her home tournament as she lost 6-4 6-3 to Viktoria Kuzmova.

Fourth seed Kiki Bertens progressed to the second round on Court Suzanne-Lenglen with a 6-3 6-4 against France's unseeded Pauline Parmentier.

There was an early upset on Court one as Germany's Julia Gorges crashed out to Estonian Kaia Kanepi 7-5 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty needed just two sets to defeat Jessica Pegula, winning 6-3 6-3.

Day 2 results

L. Davis (USA) def. Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) 6-2 6-4

V. Kuzmova (Svk) def. A. Cornet (Fra) 6-4 6-3

Kiki Bertens (Ned) [4] def. P Parmentier (Fra) 6-3 6-4

D. Parry (Fra) def. V. Lapko (Blr) 6-2 6-4

K. Kanepi (Est) def J. Gorges (Ger) [18] 7-5 6-1

J. Konta (Gbr) def. A. Lottner (Ger) 6-4 6-4

J. Brady (USA) def I. Jorovic (Srb) 7-6(1) 4-6 7-5

V. Kudermetova (Rus) def. Wozniacki (Den) [13] 0-6 6-3 6-3

A. Barty (Aus) [8] def. J. Pegula (USA) 6-3 6-3

M. Minella (Lux) def. A. Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) 6-4 6-2

S. Chang (Chn) def. V. Lepchenko (USA) 6-1 6-1