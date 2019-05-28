Getty Images
Zverev clings on against Millman
Fifth seed Alexander Zverev made very tough work of it - but finally dragged himself over the finish line against Australia's John Millman, 7-6(4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-3.
Zverev seemed tentative from the first game, standing well behind the baseline, but still managed to take a 2-0 set lead.
But the Australian hit back in the third, capitalising on the German's errors to give himself a foothold in the match, and then forcing a tie-break in the fourth, which he took 7-5.
The players took to their chairs before the decider, and Zverev smashed his racket on the ground with frustration at his own mistakes, drawing an inevitable warning from the chair umpire.
The final set was incredibly tight but Zverev eventually got the decisive break and surged to the finish.
More to follow.
