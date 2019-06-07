Momentum swung in ridiculous proportions on Suzanne-Lenglen as the Australian came through – on her sixth match point – 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 in blustery conditions.

Barty collapsed from 5-0 ahead in the first set, losing six games on the spin before throwing away another lead in the tie-break.

But she fought back magnificently from 3-0 behind in the second set, reeling off a seven-game streak as she regained control of the match.

Anisimova, clearly overcome by the occasion, could not settle in the decisive set as her sensational run in Paris – featuring wins over defending champion Simona Halep and Aryna Sabalenka – came to a sad conclusion.

Barty will face Marketa Vondrousova in Saturday’s final after the Czech 19-year-old beat Britain’s Jo Konta in straight sets.

