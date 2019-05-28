But there was better news for British number one Kyle Edmund, who resumed his light-interrupted match against France's Jeremy Chardy with the score poised at 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 5-5, and promptly won two games on the bounce to move through to the second round.

"I knew coming out was very important - no room for error," Edmund told Eurosport afterwards. "I knew after 16, 17 hours of rest I would be a little bit more recharged and I could up the intensity."

Norrie will be disappointed with his own display, and his frustration began to show in the second set as the qualifier dealt easily with everything the Brit had to offer.

There was a sign of some resistance in the third, when Norrie won two games in a row for the first time all match - but it proved to be the only occasion on which he managed it as the Frenchman wrapped up the match in an hour and 28 minutes.

The third British man in the singles draw Daniel Evans faces Fernando Verdasco later.

