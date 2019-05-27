Watch the French Open LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The 13th seed bagelled her opponent in a 34-minute opening set, but somehow contrived to lose 0-6 6-3 6-3.

Kudermetova had a heavily-strapped right shoulder and required eye drops on changeovers, but still managed to sneak across the line for her first win at a Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old becomes the second Russian to cause a big shock in the opening week after compatriot Anastasia Potapova beat Angelique Kerber on Sunday.