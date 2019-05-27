Getty Images
Wozniacki falls despite first-set bagel
Caroline Wozniacki threw away a commanding lead to bow out in the French Open first round to Veronika Kudermetova.
Watch the French Open LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
The 13th seed bagelled her opponent in a 34-minute opening set, but somehow contrived to lose 0-6 6-3 6-3.
Kudermetova had a heavily-strapped right shoulder and required eye drops on changeovers, but still managed to sneak across the line for her first win at a Grand Slam.
The 22-year-old becomes the second Russian to cause a big shock in the opening week after compatriot Anastasia Potapova beat Angelique Kerber on Sunday.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react