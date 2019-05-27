It took the world number one just an hour and 37 minutes to wrap up the win with a dominant performance as he seeks his second Paris title.

Djokovic broke the Pole's serve in the opening game, setting out his intentions.

Video - French Open 2019 – Highlights: Djokovic hurries past Hurkacz in opener 02:41

He did drop serve in the second while 4-1 up, but Hurkacz was unable to capitalise on the sliver of opportunity.

The Serbian faces Henri Laaksonen next; the Swiss was beaten in the qualifiers but gained a place in the first round as a lucky loser, and beat Pedro Martinez Portero to set up the clash.