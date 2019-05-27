Getty Images
Dominant Djokovic under way in Paris with win over Hurkacz
Top seed Novak Djokovic began his French Open campaign with a crushing straight-sets victory over Hubert Hurkacz, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
It took the world number one just an hour and 37 minutes to wrap up the win with a dominant performance as he seeks his second Paris title.
Djokovic broke the Pole's serve in the opening game, setting out his intentions.
He did drop serve in the second while 4-1 up, but Hurkacz was unable to capitalise on the sliver of opportunity.
The Serbian faces Henri Laaksonen next; the Swiss was beaten in the qualifiers but gained a place in the first round as a lucky loser, and beat Pedro Martinez Portero to set up the clash.
